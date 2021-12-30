Fort Myers Fire Department gets new boat to help with marine emergencies

Boating and boat sales have increased greatly during the pandemic.

That also means there is more traffic on the water.

The Fort Myers Fire Department now has a new tool, Marine 10, to keep boaters safe on the water.

Fort Myers fire Deputy Chief James Hayden said crews are definitely seeing an increase in calls on the holidays.

The new boat will add a big advantage for the fire department, Hayden said.

The larger sturdier boat has updated technology like heat detection, night vision and expanded capabilities onboard.

“It’s got a wider beam. It’s longer and the upgraded electronics is integral into us being able to locate people on the water,” Hayden said.

Fort Myers Fire Capt. Joey Shogren said the boat holds a lot more equipment.

“The fire pump is bigger, easier to operate, and we’re able to flow more foam and extinguish the fire safer and better than we were before,” Shogren said.

After building a new dock, the boat is also closer to the open water.

“We’re able to back straight out and turn right around and we’re heading out in the river just, just minutes, minutes from where we need to be. So it’s definitely gonna help us as far as the response times,” Shogren said.

The fire department encourages everyone to follow safe practices on the water for the New Year’s Eve weekend while also reminding boaters not to shoot fireworks off the boat.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo



