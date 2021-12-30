Family of shooting victim calls for cancellation of Brown Sugar Festival

A grieving family is calling on organizers to cancel a tradition in Hendry County after a young woman was killed during that festival in May.

The family of 20-year-old Evereonna Sankey is demanding that the Brown Sugar Festival be canceled after Sankey was shot and killed during the festival in May of 2021.

Teresa Sankey, Evereonna’s mother, says the festival lacks security and is dangerous. “Imma let y’all know as a parent, you all have children, how I feel with my child having been killed at this festival and the things my family is still going through to this day,” she said.

On Thursday night, organizers held a meeting to plan for next year’s Brown Sugar Festival, and Teresa was at that meeting. She says there should be no festival until Evereonna’s killer is behind bars.

“This is really like a slap in my face,” said Teresa. “My child’s murderer hasn’t even been caught yet, and y’all planning another festival with no concern or lack of concern for the safety of not only your community but all these other people that descend here on Harlem.”

Organizers have yet to make a decision about 2022’s Brown Sugar Festival.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Amanda Porter

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know