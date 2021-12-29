Scene unfolding at Naples Zoo

A spokesperson for the Naples Zoo told WINK News that there is a scene unfolding there. She described it as an “incident at the zoo.”

The zoo’s entrance is currently sectioned off with crime scene tape.

Also, Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have begun speaking with a few of the zoo’s employees. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is on scene as well.

Zoo officials did tell WINK News that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

