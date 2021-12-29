Police surround home in Fort Myers

There is a large police presence surrounding a home in Fort Myers.

Police officers are speaking to someone over a megaphone at a home on Mohawk Avenue and Apache Street.

No other information is known at this time.

This story is developing.

