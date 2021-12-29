Mother seeks justice for daughter killed at Brown Sugar Festival

A mother is looking for justice after her daughter was gunned down at Clewiston’s Brown Sugar Festival in May.

Evereonna Sankey’s life was cut short by a bullet at 20 years old.

Her sister was also shot, said Evereonna’s mother Teresa Sankey.

Evereonna’s sister performed CPR on her but it took an ambulance 30 minutes to get through the crowd to her.

Teresa Sankey said the festival is dangerous and lacks proper security and police officers are outnumbered.

Teresa Sankey said the Brown Sugar Festival needs to be canceled.

“It’s heartbreaking and my daughter’s in counseling and other members of my family are going to counseling because she was just a bright shining star with so much to offer and they took that and they took my husband,” Teresa Sankey said.

Her husband died three days after her daughter because of a heart attack.

Organizers are planning on talking tomorrow to discuss a possible Brown Sugar Festival in 2022.

Angela McClary, with the Parents of Unsolved Murders group, said when she heard about the shooting at the festival, she was devastated.

“That no one can just go have fun and someone just come there and interfere with that fun and don’t have no regards for life and just start shooting and killing innocent people,” McClary said.

McClary knows that kind of pain. Two of her sons were shot and killed in 2014 in Fort Myers and their murder remains unsolved.

McClary said that could bring back memories.

“I believe that it’s going to bring back memories of what happened with their daughter there and that they may feel that it should not be carried on,” McClary said. “It’s just going to bring them back to a place that they don’t really want to be.”

McClary said there are people out there that don’t have respect or regard for life.

“I know there has been murders right under the nose of the law enforcement,” McClary said.

And for Teresa Sankey, another festival makes any type of closure feel even further away.

“I’m going to be there because I want them to really think, how could they be concerned with their community In good faith, if they’re willing to do this festival again knowing the person who killed my daughter was not caught,” Teresa Sankey said.

That’s why she hopes they’ll remember her story because she wouldn’t wish her pain on anyone else.

For Teresa, it’s knowing the person who killed her daughter is still out there.

“I just don’t want anybody else’s family to have to go through what we’re going through just because they say, oh well, it happened, then so they may not come back,” Teresa Sankey said.

Reporter: Emma Heaton



