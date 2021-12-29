Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Dec. 29

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Michael Applegate (DOB 1/16/89) – wanted in Lee County for trafficking in amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

He is accused of dealing large quantities of meth out of his downtown Cape Coral apartment. He was originally arrested on the charge in late October, but quickly bonded out.

Last week, a judge decided that the best place for Applegate is a jail cell, and he rescinded his release.

To date, he’s been booked 15 times before in Lee County for fraud, grand theft auto, smuggling drugs into the jail, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, burglary and aggravated assault. He is 5’11”, 140 pounds and was last known to be living in the Cape.

Adam Capron (DOB 8/26/85) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for witness intimidation. Capron is accused of getting into a verbal argument with a female which quickly escalated to violence.

The victim said Capron threw a chair at her, and when she tried to leave, he grabbed her and kept her from fleeing to safety. He then smashed her cell phone so that she couldn’t call for help. After being found guilty of the crime, he spent three months in the Lee County Jail before being released on probation.

Two weeks ago, he violated those terms which has triggered a new warrant for his arrest. He has 10 priors on his record, for battery, robbery, multiple drug infractions and kidnapping/false imprisonment.

He is 5’9”, 250 pounds and was last known to be living in Central Fort Myers. He has a tattoo of Al Capone on his left arm and music notes on his left shoulder. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Joseph Johnson (DOB 2/20/83) – wanted in Lee County for a bench warrant for fleeing and eluding, child abuse, driving with a suspended/revoked license and violation of his pretrial release.

He led police on a high-speed chase before running into his residence. Officers remained outside and demanded that he come out, and when he did, he carried an infant in front of him, despite officers having their guns drawn.

After he retreated back into the house, officers eventually took him into custody, and found out that he had also been driving with a license that had been suspended for the last six years.

To date, he’s had 37 bookings since age 17, coupled with three stints in prison. Among the charges on his record are armed robbery, grand theft, battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sale and delivery of cocaine, fraud and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

He is 5’8”, 240 pounds and could be using the aliases of Luster Malik or John Cole. He has a tattoo of two teardrops on his face and “thugged out” on his right arm.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

