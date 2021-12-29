More than 20,000 gallons of untreated wastewater leaks from pipe near Golden Gate

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says approximately 24,000 gallons of untreated wastewater leaked from a pipe in Collier County.

Collier County Wastewater was notified of the leak near 4700 Green Boulevard in Golden Gate. Signs have been placed in the area to warn people about the untreated wastewater.

DEP says the water leaked into a ditch alongside the road and says some made it into a nearby canal.

Samples of the wastewater leak were collected for testing.

DEP says the leak has been fixed, and the impacted areas have been disinfected with lime.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know