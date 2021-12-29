Lee Health has exhausted its supply of the most effective antibody treatment for omicron

Lee Health reported on Wednesday morning that it no longer has any Sotrovimab, the most effective monoclonal antibody treatment for the COVID-19 omicron variant.

According to Lee Health, there are other antibody treatments for COVID-19, but they are not effective against the new omicron variant.

The Sotrovimab treatment is distributed to healthcare providers by the federal government. Lee Health says that it does not have a timetable for when the treatment will be available again.

Lee Health says that because of the shortage, it is more important than ever to get vaccinated or get a booster shot so to protect yourself against COVID-19 during the most recent surge of the virus.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

