LCSO investigating a homicide in Bonita Springs

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a home on Cedar Hill Court in Bonita Springs.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to the home on Wednesday for a death investigation. The death was later determined to be a homicide.

Deputies say they have a suspect in custody and that there is no danger to the public.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Carmine Mareno said, “I am saddened to hear about this innocent life lost, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.”

The Breaking News Authority will update this story as more information becomes available.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know