Hit-and-run crash between pickup truck, tractor-trailer in Lee County

The driver of a pickup truck ran away after a hit-and-run crash with a tractor-trailer at a Lee County intersection early Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling north on Buckingham Road around 3:30 a.m., south of SR-80. The tractor-trailer, driven by a 59-year old Port Charlotte man with an 18-year-old woman as his passenger, was traveling east in the outside lane of SR-80, west of Buckingham Road. The pickup failed to stop for

a red traffic signal and collided head-on with the tractor-trailer in the intersection.

The unidentified pickup truck driver then ran away from the scene. The occupants of the tractor-trailer were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash can report it online or call FHP at (850) 617-2302.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

