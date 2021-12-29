Hit-and-run crash between pickup truck, tractor-trailer in Lee County
The driver of a pickup truck ran away after a hit-and-run crash with a tractor-trailer at a Lee County intersection early Wednesday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling north on Buckingham Road around 3:30 a.m., south of SR-80. The tractor-trailer, driven by a 59-year old Port Charlotte man with an 18-year-old woman as his passenger, was traveling east in the outside lane of SR-80, west of Buckingham Road. The pickup failed to stop for
a red traffic signal and collided head-on with the tractor-trailer in the intersection.
The unidentified pickup truck driver then ran away from the scene. The occupants of the tractor-trailer were uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash can report it online or call FHP at (850) 617-2302.