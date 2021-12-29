FDOH-Lee COVID testing sites switch to appointment-only

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County announced that its COVID-19 testing sites will now operate appointment-only.

FDOH-Lee, Lee County and Nomi Health have decided to update procedures at the county’s two COVID-19 testing locations. To meet the soaring demand for COVID-19 tests, both of Lee County’s testing sites will now only accept appointments and no walk-ins.

Beginning on Thursday, December 30, the COVID-19 testing site located at CenturyLink Sports complex will be operating appointment only. Hours for this testing site are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On New Years Day, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Monday, January 3, 2022, the testing site located at FDOH-Lee along Michigan Ave will begin its appointment-only operations. Testing site hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the site will be closed on December 30 and 31 and on January 1.

To book an appointment at either COVID-19 testing site, you can go to Nomi Health’s website.

