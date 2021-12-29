Collier County introducing new technology to track mail-in ballots

As more people vote by mail, the Collier County elections office is testing out new technology that will help you keep track of your ballot after you put it in the mail.

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office is introducing BallotTrax. The program can alert you via text, voice, or email on the status of your vote-by-mail ballot.

Supervisor of Elections Jennifer Edwards says this will help raise voter confidence as distrust in elections and misinformation spreads. “We’ve got a big election year coming up, and we want to make everything is convenient for voters and keep them as informed as possible.”

The collier election’s office will be piloting the program for the City of Naples February 1st election and plans to use it for the August and November elections.

Ballots for the Naples election will be mailed on to voters on Thursday.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Matthew Seaver

