A warmer afternoon in store for Southwest Florida

Our highs will be a pinch warmer than what we experienced on Tuesday. Almost all of us will reach the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Our boating forecast now includes one to three-foot wave heights in the gulf, with a light chop in our bays.

High pressure is in control of Southwest Florida at the moment. That will not begin to change until the weekend.

Rain chances will be slim-to-none leading into the weekend. Isolated showers will exist Sunday night into Monday.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



