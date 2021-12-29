$3,000 French bulldog stolen in Fort Myers, suspect caught on camera

A French bulldog worth $3,000 was stolen from a Fort Myers home earlier in December, and your help is needed to identify the person responsible.

The bulldog’s name is Archie and he was taken from a home on Arc Way in Fort Myers on Dec. 13, between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., when the dog’s owner says he let Archie outside to use the bathroom. When he went to check on Archie, the dog was missing.

Anyone who has seen Archie, or has any information on the identity of the pictured suspect, can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online or on the P3Tips mobile app.

