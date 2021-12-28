Vehicle crash in Gateway sends one person to hospital

A vehicle crash in Gateway sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

The South Trail Fire Department responded to the single vehicle crash and said the only occupant was safely removed from the vehicle by firefighters.

The department did not provide the exact location of the crash, but said: “serious crashes can occur on your neighborhood streets.”

“Always drive properly, seat-belted and alert no matter how short of a drive or how close to home you are,” the fire district said.

Writer: WINK News

