Travel issues persist at Southwest Florida International Airport

Winter weather, more holiday travelers and omicron have added up to triple-trouble for people trying to return from their Christmas destinations.

Thousands more flights were canceled again across the country.

Here in Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), things appear to be getting back on track except for some.

JetBlue cancelled a flight Tuesday morning because of their crew, meanwhile weather caused cancelations in Chicago.

Ostap Vobk is stuck and left praying for a flight back home to Seattle.

“We booked a flight about a week ago. And this morning, I received a text message from Alaska Airlines, saying, unfortunately, my flight has been canceled,” Vobk said.

Vobk also had a hard time getting ahold of anyone at Alaska Airlines.

“You can’t really talk with anybody,” he said. There’s no customer service.”

For John Weisblatt, it was a 2-hour delay.

“It could have been worse. We could have been stuck here another day,” Weisblatt said.

Vobk said he will remain patient.

“God gives me the wisdom, to know the difference between the things that I can change and the things that I can’t change,” he said.

Reporter: Amanda Porter



