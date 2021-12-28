Tips sought in 33-year-old Christmas cold case from Bonita Springs

Tips are being sought in relation to a 33-year-old Bonita Springs cold case homicide that took place on Christmas.

On Dec. 25, 1988, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the area of Sand Road in Bonita Springs. When they arrived, they found a dead man inside a trailer on the property. Detectives identified the body as Jose Guadalupe Garcia, a Hispanic man born on Dec. 12, 1931, and the death was determined to be a homicide. The investigation continues.

If you have information that can help solve this case, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

