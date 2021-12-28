Southbound I-75 closed in Charlotte County due to a tanker crash, fuel spill

Southbound I-75, near the Kings Highway exit in Charlotte County, is currently closed due to a tanker leaking fuel after driving off the road and turning onto its side.

According to the North Port Police Department, roughly 200 gallons of fuel have spilled. Sarasota County and Charlotte County HAZMAT teams are on the scene, as well as North Port Fire Rescue and NPPD. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

The far-left southbound lane on I-75 opened up around 7:45 a.m., with traffic moving very slowly.

