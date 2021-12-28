Plenty of sunshine, highs in the 80s

High temperatures return to the 80s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Areas of patchy fog will be possible until late morning.

Florida is currently sharing its above-average high temperatures with many southern states.

High pressure is steering our southerly winds and maintaining our mostly dry conditions.

That weather pattern is also allowing us to remain in the 80s into next week.

Rain chances will be nonexistent until the weekend. A few stray showers are possible on Sunday night, with higher rain chances returning throughout Monday.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



