Pedestrian killed in Immokalee crash Monday night

A man from Immokalee was killed by a pickup truck while crossing the street in that community Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 41-year-old Immokalee woman was traveling south on South First Street, just south of School Drive, around 8 p.m. The 39-year-old man was walking south on South First Street, ahead of the truck, which struck him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know