Pedestrian critically injured in North Fort Myers crash

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a truck in North Fort Myers Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7 Up truck was traveling north in the outside lane of US-41 around 5:30 a.m., approaching Evergreen Road. A 30-year-old man was walking west across the travel lanes of US-41 north of Evergreen Road when he was hit by the front of the truck.

Northbound US-41 was temporarily closed near the Evergreen Road intersection.

The man was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The Breaking News Authority will update this developing story will more details as they become available.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

