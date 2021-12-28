Naples police arrest a man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries

The Naples Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for at least two car break-ins.

Landon Moore, 34 war arrested by Naples police on Tuesday after a witness called 911 and reported that a car had been broken into on the 1100 block of 9th Avenue North in Naples.

Police say they found Moore in the area of that report and say he had items reported stolen from cars, including a handgun.

According to police, Moore had been squatting in a vacant home on the 900 block of 11th Street North, near where several vehicle burglaries had been reported.

Naples Police say Moore confessed to breaking into two cars, one of which had the handgun.

Moore faces several charges, including burglary, petit theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Naples police detectives are asking if you have been a recent auto burglary or theft victim in the City of Naples Lake Park neighborhood area to contact the Naples Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (239) 213-4822.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

