Mama bear, cubs spotted napping in tree in Va. neighborhood

A mama black bear and three cubs clambered up a tree and napped in the middle of a Virginia neighborhood before voluntarily ambling on hours later, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The four black bears left their lofty perch on aptly named Bruin Drive in the city of Chesapeake around midnight Monday, Chesapeake Animal Services announced on Facebook.

Officials had asked residents near the tree to stay inside and blocked off the road from outside visitors in order to give the bears “space, quiet, and time.”

Police were first alerted to the bears about 2 a.m. Monday, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

“Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs,” animal services officials said on Facebook. “This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area. That includes driving past the site.”

Bears are very good climbers, and these four will likely climb down and walk away when they’re ready, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Chief of Wildlife Gray Anderson said.

“From what I’ve been told, a momma bear and three very healthy young cubs have made their way up a tree in a residential neighborhood,” Anderson said. “Our expectation is, if we leave them alone they’ll climb down and go back to their natural habitat.”

Author: Associated Press

