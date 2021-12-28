Eagle watch on as many wait for second egg to hatch at SWFL Eagle Cam

The first of two of Harriet’s eaglets have hatched and now Southwest Florida is waiting for a second hatchling.

The first egg hatched at 12:34 p.m. on Monday. A few hours later, at 3:47 p.m., a pip appeared in the second egg.

If successful, this eaglet would be named E20.

Jody Spizzirri is more than a bird watcher, she is more like an eagle groupie.

She has been watching the eagles for 10 years from Illinois, but in 2020 she and her husband moved to Southwest Florida.

“We just live up the road in Babcock Ranch, and I’ve been watching (Harriet) and M15,” Spizzirri said. “And now these little bobbleheads coming in, I’m watching it all the time and I’ve got the eagle cam up on our computer at all times.”

Colleen Castellanos, a second-grade teacher in Tennessee, shares the SWFL Eagle Cam with her students back home.

“Before I left, we started talking about the national bird and how it represents our country. And then I showed them the video and I told them I was going to come here and visit and take a picture,” Castellanos said.

Dawn and Dan Lane stopped by to try to catch a glimpse from the ground of the eagles above.

“We dropped off our son in Fort Myers airport, and we decided since we’ve been hearing so much on the Wink News about the Eagles, we had to put it in a GPS and stop in and see,” said Dawn, of Punta Gorda.

From the ground, it may not look like much but the width of the nest alone is longer than the average human.

“You see them on the television camera and you know, size-wise, it doesn’t tell you quite what it is but the nest itself is just huge,” Dan said.

It will take Harriet and M15 about four months to teach their newborns to be independent.

To keep up with the eagle family, you can watch the livestream at the SWFL Eagle Came website.

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez



