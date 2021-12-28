Cape Coral police are looking for a man they say used fraudulent credit cards at a gas station. (CREDIT: Cape Coral Police Department)
CAPE CORAL

Cape Coral police searching for man who used fraudulent credit cards at Marathon

Published: December 28, 2021 12:58 PM EST

The Cape Coral Police Department is searching for a man they say used cloned credit cards at a Marathon gas station.

Police believe he and another suspect traveled to multiple gas stations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers using the fraudulent cards, mostly making their attempts on Fridays between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The photo was taken at a gas station at 833 Cape Coral Parkway East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223, reference case #21-028006.

Writer:WINK News
