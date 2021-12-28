59 COVID-19 patients at Lee Health, 69% increase from 2 weeks ago

As of Tuesday morning, Lee Health says it is caring for 59 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, an increase of 69% from its case numbers two weeks ago.

While this number is relatively low compared to the Delta surge, Lee Health says it is nevertheless an indication that Omicron is rapidly spreading in our community, urging people to get their booster doses as soon as possible, as studies show booster shots are effective in protecting people from COVID-19.

Lee health further urges those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to visit a community testing site and not go to the emergency room for testing except in case of a medical emergency, as the emergency departments are not designated COVID-testing sites.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

