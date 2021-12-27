Trolley going through downtown Fort Myers. Credit: WINK News

Special LeeTran services planned for New Year’s Eve events

Published: December 27, 2021 3:19 PM EST

LeeTran will provide extended transportation services in downtown Fort Myers and on Fort Myers Beach to accommodate New Year’s Eve festivities.

Downtown Fort Myers River District service will include:

  • The blue and gold line trolley routes will run until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1

Fort Myers Beach Service will include:

  • LeeTran’s Route 410 from Bowditch to Lovers Key will extend service times overnight until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan 1.
  • LeeTran’s route 490 that travels between Times Square to the Beach Park and Ride located at 11101 Summerlin Square Drive will run its normal service until 8:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. At that time, shuttle service will run from the Main Street Park & Ride located at the base of the Matanzas Bridge to the Beach Park & Ride until 1 a.m. Satuday, Jan. 1 Riders seeking transportation from the beach to the Park and Ride after 8:50 p.m. Friday will need to walk over the bridge to the Main Street Park & Ride to catch the shuttle to the Beach Park & Ride.
  • The free open-air beach trams will extend service until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, from Bowditch Point to the beach library.

For schedules or to learn more about LeeTran, go to RideLeeTran.com. LeeTran Customer Service can be reached at (239)533-8726 and press option 1, or email [email protected]

