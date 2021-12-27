Nomi Health struggling to honor COVID-19 testing appointments at CenturyLink site

As cases rise, more people are lining up to get a COVID-19 test. So many people were at the CenturyLink Stadium testing site that officials said they couldn’t take appointments on Monday.

They will also stop making new appointments for the rest of the week. A woman working the site said it’s just too difficult with the influx of people.

It is frustrating for those taking the time to make an appointment because they wait close to three hours from start to finish.

It didn’t take long for Christopher Carr to realize that he was one of many who had a long wait. “We made an appointment yesterday for 6:15 p.m., it’s now 6:27 p.m., and we’re about 70 cars down the road.”

Too far away to sit there and wait.

“I got out and I just walked up here to find out some information and it doesn’t seem like the cars are moving at any rate of speed here,” said Carr.

A Nomi Health representative said this week that the influx of people is so great that they are making it drive up only.

Online, you can’t make appointments for the CenturyLink site anymore. So what does that mean if you already made an appointment for this week? They said they would try to honor them, but that’s not what WINK News saw Monday.

“We got on the line at 4 o’clock, and we have appointments and my husband and my older son are behind us. This is insanity,” said Denise Esposito-Rider.

People hope the madness sorts itself out soon.

“There’s a lot of disgruntled people back there. I think they need to organize this a little bit better,” said Carr.

Esposito-Rider said, “we’re just hoping that this goes away and we need to do something about this, somethings got to be done because we can’t go on like this, you know.”

WINK News asked the Nomi Health representative what they were doing to make sure appointments were honored; she said they are looking into extending the hours the site is open.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Matthew Seaver

