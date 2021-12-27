Money Monday: Understanding inflation

As the annual pace of inflation continues to rise, many investors are left wondering what they should be doing to protect their money. Here to provide us with advice on how to protect our wealth from inflation is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.

Watch full video above.

Reporter: Peter Fleischer

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

