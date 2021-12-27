Marine Corps League of Naples looking for a new home for the Iwo Jima memorial

The Marine Corps League of Naples’ traveling Iwo Jima memorial is looking for a new home in Southwest Florida.

It reflects the famous photograph of soldiers raising the American flag during the battle.

After being forced to move outdoors, the memorial is deteriorating in the Southwest Florida elements in the hot sun and rain.

Bob Young with the Marine Corps League of Naples said, “it represents the Marine Corps, it represents our veterans, it represents our commitment in World War II. People obviously know it when they see it. So it’s something that needs to be preserved.”

If you have an idea of where the memorial could go, you can click here for information on how you can contact the Marine Corps League of Naples.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Matthew Seaver

