Fort Myers woman killed in Bonita Springs roundabout crash

A woman from Fort Myers was killed after driving through the center of a roundabout in Bonita Springs early Monday morning.

The 23-year-old woman was driving her car east on Bonita Beach Road around 4 a.m. when she traveled through the center of the roundabout at the intersection of Radio Tower Road and collided with multiple trees. The car stopped within the roundabout area, facing to the north.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of individuals involved in traffic crashes citing Marsy’s Law.

