Another warm, dry afternoon for Southwest Florida

A warm and dry day returns to the forecast, under mostly sunny skies. A few areas will start the day with patchy fog. This should leave us by late Monday morning.

Smooth waters in our bays will make for excellent boating conditions.

The dry air we are enjoying will persist for the next few days. By Thursday, expect a slightly more humid feel as tropical moisture makes its way back into our state.

High pressure is in control at the moment. This will keep our temperatures above average and take away our rain chances through next week.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



