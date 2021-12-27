A new year, a new healthier you in 2022

A new year, a new you. That’s the mantra a lot of people go by as a way of setting new health goals.

Right now, people all across the world are looking to make some changes, and it’s no surprise.

Year after year we seem to make the same resolutions – eat better, exercise more, get quality rest. It’s all things we know are good for our health. However, what is lacking is a realistic plan.

Sarah Pierce is lacing up her sneakers with a milestone birthday ahead and she is determined to make positive changes.

“I’m turning 30 in about a month,” Pierce said. “So I wanted to go into it stronger and happier and more confident.”

Starting her resolutions before the new year, she’s making it a habit that could help her stay with it.

Family medicine specialist, Dr. Andrew Oakes-Lottridge, explains, “I always tell people to schedule your exercise, put it on your calendar like you would a business meeting or a really important phone call.”

Oakes-Lottridge advises his patients on making healthy changes, adding, “I would also say the top three things are exercise, diet, and sleep.”

The easiest way to drop calories he says is to cut back on alcohol.

“It’s usually the low-hanging fruit on the weight loss tree,” he added.

When it comes to rest, Oakes-Lottridge said, “Turning off the screens is probably the best advice that I would give to anybody.”

Sarah finds exercise helps her sleep soundly, and so does eating right. She’s monitoring and documenting her journey. “That kind of helps in a way because then I can look back at my pictures and see my progress. And once I see the progress I don’t want to stop.”

Tackling several goals at once also helps put things in balance which leads to long-term success.

Many people are choosing not to focus on January first, instead, waiting a few weeks when they have time to concentrate on their making positive changes.

Reporter: Amy Oshier



