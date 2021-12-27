2-year-old child hospitalized after being pulled from pool in Cape Coral

A 2-year-old child was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital after being pulled from a pool in Cape Coral Monday morning.

According to Cape Coral Police, the child went missing from a home on SW 15th Avenue and was later found behind a home the next street over, on SW 14th Place.

The child was pulled from a pool that appears to be under construction.

Police have tape up around part of the property during the investigation.

The condition of the child is currently unknown.

The Breaking News Authority will update this story as more details are confirmed.

