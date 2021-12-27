2 planes collide on Punta Gorda Airport tarmac causing minor damage, flight canceled

Two Allegiant planes collided Monday morning causing minor damage and canceled at least one flight.

Allegiant flight 1687 bound for Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, pushed back from the gate at Punta Gorda Airport, the plane’s wingtip struck the auxiliary power unit on the wing of an empty plane parked nearby.

There were no injuries. Passengers deplaned, returned to the terminal and the flight was canceled.

According to a statement from Allegiant Media Relations, “Customers will have the option to receive a full refund or be re-accommodated on another flight. We’re very sorry for the disruption this has caused to our customers’ travel plans. We’ve issued additional compensation of $250 per itinerary through a secure electronic transfer portal, as well as $150 vouchers that can be used for future travel.”

Scott Miller was a passenger on the flight and took a photo of the damage.

It’s unclear how the passengers of the next flight for the unoccupied plane will be impacted.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know