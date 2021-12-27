1 of 2 suspects arrested in attack, robbery of woman at south Fort Myers Days Inn

A man has been arrested and accused of attacking and robbing a woman at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers early Christmas Eve.

Two suspects were sought and one has been arrested, Jason Rodney, 34 of Fort Myers. A second suspect has not been arrested.

Crimestoppers Coordinator Trish Routte, said, “she didn’t know the guys, so it’s a very unusual crime for her to be attacked in the safety and security of her hotel room where she should be safe. And not been in danger especially to a violent and brutal crime like this.”

The woman is recovering from the attack.

One week prior, there was an assault at a Holiday Inn in Cape Coral. The two victims there were beaten, robbed, and sexually assaulted by two men at gunpoint. Law enforcement initially said they have yet to connect the dots between the two incidents, but now say they do not believe the two are connected.

If you have any information on who the other suspect may be, you can call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. If your anonymous tip leads to their identification or arrests, you will receive a cash reward.

