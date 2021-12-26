Travelers concerned as flights continue to be canceled across the country

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the country on Sunday due to winter weather and staff calling out sick.

The COVID-19 omicron variant is stopping many travelers from making it home for the holidays, including here in Southwest Florida.

Nine flights at RSW were canceled on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Travelers say they are frustrated that it is taking them hours to get home, and all the cancellations and delays have left passengers concerned if their flight will be next.

The cancelations and delays at RSW are also being felt all over the country.

According to FlightAware, there have been more than 2,700 flight cancellations and more than 12,000 delays on Sunday.

Wright B. George says it took him longer than planned to return home to Fort Myers from Colorado. “We were an hour and a half late getting out last night. We waited nine hours for a flight to get out of there, and we just gave up. Went to a hotel and spent the night.”

Parking was also an issue the last few days leading up to the holidays. The latest update from RSW is that there is parking available. You can click here to check the most current parking conditions at the airport.

RSW encourages passengers to arrive two hours before departure to beat the crowds.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Matthew Seaver

