One of bald eagle Harriet’s eggs has a pip, ready to hatch

People across Southwest Florida, and the world, are tuning in to the live Southwest Florida Eagle Cam to keep a sharp eye on the bald eagle nest in North Fort Myers.

Sunday morning a pip could be seen in one of the eggs, indicating it’s ready to hatch.

Harriet the bald eagle laid two eggs in late November with her partner M15. One of those eggs is expected to start hatching soon.

You can see an estimated hatch countdown on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate eagle cam website by clicking here. There are also updates on who is on the nest and what they have been doing.

These eagles are little celebrities with followers all around the world and many people came out on Christmas Eve to watch these incredible birds from afar.

After the eggs hatch, Harriet and M15 will teach them everything they need to know for four months, and then they are on their own.

If you would like to keep up with these eagles, you can watch them on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam below or by clicking here.

Writer: WINK News

