Man killed, woman seriously injured in head-on scooter crash on Fort Myers Beach

A man was killed and a woman is in serious condition after a motorized scooter crash on Fort Myers Beach Christmas night.

According to the FHP, a 22-year-old man was driving a scooter with a 20-year-old female passenger, both from Macomb, Michigan.

The crash happened on Estero Boulevard at Island Pines Way.

The driver went into oncoming lanes to go around stopped traffic and crashed head-on into a car around 6:46 p.m.

The scooter passenger was wearing a helmet, however, the driver was not.

The driver and passenger of the car, both from Cape Coral, suffered minor injuries.

Writer: WINK News

