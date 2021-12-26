Collier County schools releases proposed 2023-2024 academic calendar

The Collier County Public School District has released its proposal for the 2023-2024 academic calendar.

The school district asks parents to give their feedback on the proposed calendar before Jan. 2.

If you would like to review what the school district has proposed, you can click here or visit the Collier County Public School District website.

To leave your feedback on the proposed academic calendar, you can click here.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know