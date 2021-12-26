Above-average heat continues into next week

Highs will be very similar to what we experienced on Christmas. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Dew points will remain in the 50s throughout the day. This will make our above average high temperatures still feel pleasant. Today will feature another great forecast for boating.

Highs will remain above-average throughout the entirety of the upcoming workweek.

During that stretch, rain chances will be slim-to-none.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



