Where to find after-Christmas deals on gifts, decorations and supplies for next Christmas

Christmas may be over, but sales for some things for next Christmas are just getting started.

Julie Ramhold with DealNews.com says before you put all those decorations away, hit the store for more Christmas decor and get ready for next year.

Depending on where you shop, you can see up to 70% off deals.

The pickings might be a little slim, especially with the pandemic-related supply chain issues.

“Like any other seasonal item, if you wait, the discount will get better, but the selection will get worse. So it’s kind of a fine line that you have to walk,” said Ramhold.

Some presents are worth waiting to get after Christmas. If you or someone you know is a gamer, look out for big online gaming sales from websites like Steam.

Ramhold said, “you can expect to grab like all kinds of titles for up to 90% off.”

Sales can be worth the wait. To make finding them simpler, browse your favorite retailer’s website. Many of them have after-Christmas deals.

You might be able to find the item you weren’t able to put get for Christmas at a steeper discount.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Matthew Seaver

