Rotary Club of Lehigh Acres hosting Christmas meal

It’s the season of giving and the Rotary Club of Lehigh Acres is continuing to give back by hosting its annual Christmas dinner.

The dinner will be hosted at the Saint Raphael Catholic Church at 2514 Lee Blvd.

The Rotary Club will be serving a traditional Christmas dinner that will include all of the fixings, including ham, mashed potatoes and green beans.

They will also have dessert.

On Thanksgiving, they served about 620 meals, a mixture of carry-out and dine-in.

This year they are expecting a similar turnout but our prepared to serve more than 700 meals.

The hope is that anyone who is spending the holidays alone will take advantage and participate.

“We have a lot of singles or older folks that may have maybe not a big family or family doesn’t live in the area. They come in enjoy, they come with their friends, they come by themselves. We have a group of volunteers, it’s great. We tell our volunteers if you see somebody sitting and eating dinner by themselves, take a break, sit down, have a chat with them,” said Fred Elliot, community dinners chairperson with the Lehigh Acres Rotary Club.

The meal will be served at 11 a.m. and go until 1 p.m.

