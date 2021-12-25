Mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures for Christmas

We have above-average high temperatures and mostly sunny skies in store for your Christmas forecast.

Our run of dry weather will continue through the holiday weekend. This will keep us dry over the next several days.

The Christmas boating forecast is looking fantastic. Only light chop and small wave heights will be a factor on the water. High temperatures will remain above-average and in the 80s into next week.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



