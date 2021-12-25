A fire on Pine Street in Charlotte County killed one person. (CREDIT: Charlotte County Public Safety)
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Fatal fire in Charlotte County on Christmas Day

Published: December 25, 2021 8:22 AM EST
Updated: December 25, 2021 8:37 AM EST

A fire in Port Charlotte claimed the life of one person on Christmas Day.

Charlotte County firefighters responded to a home on Pinetree Street just before 3:30 a.m. and found a home on fire.

Residents on both sides of the home were evacuated.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

No other information is known at this time.

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media