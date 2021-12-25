Fatal fire in Charlotte County on Christmas Day

A fire in Port Charlotte claimed the life of one person on Christmas Day.

Charlotte County firefighters responded to a home on Pinetree Street just before 3:30 a.m. and found a home on fire.

Residents on both sides of the home were evacuated.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

No other information is known at this time.

