Cyclist dies in crash in Immokalee

A 31-year-old cyclist died following a crash on Friday night in Immokalee.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man, of Chile, was riding his bike north on Lincoln Boulevard, approaching Lake Trafford Road, when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign and drove into the path of a vehicle.

The front of the vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Immokalee man, collided with the cyclist.

The driver was not injured.

Writer: WINK News

