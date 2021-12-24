Woman robbed, attacked at south Fort Myers Days Inn; suspects on the loose

A woman was robbed and attacked at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers early Friday morning, and the hunt is on for a pair of suspects.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers describes two men who demanded cash from and then pistol-whipped a woman at the Days Inn located at 11435 S. Cleveland Avenue just after midnight. They left in a light-colored Ford Edge with a unique trim piece on the hood.

If you have any information on who these suspects may be, you can call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. If your anonymous tip leads to their identification or arrests, you will receive a cash reward.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

