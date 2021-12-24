Beautiful weather continues for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

After a chilly start to Friday, temperatures will warm up nicely under plenty of sunshine. In fact, we should be running around 5 to 7 degrees warmer than Thursday, with highs topping off in the upper 70s.

A few clouds will drift in from the east this evening, but the weather is looking dry and mostly clear for Santa’s arrival Friday night!

Saturday and Sunday will continue the warming trend, with highs back to near 80. We’ll keep with a mostly sunny sky.

Rain-free conditions persist into next week as temperatures continue to rise thanks to a building ridge of high pressure. By mid-week, daytime highs and overnight lows will be around 10 degrees above average.

Reporter: KC Sherman



