Bald eagle Harriet’s eggs expected to hatch soon

People across Southwest Florida, and the world, are tuning in to the live Southwest Florida Eagle Cam to keep a sharp eye on the bald eagle nest in North Fort Myers.

Harriet the bald eagle laid two eggs in late November with her partner M15 and those eggs are expected to start hatching soon.

You can see an estimated hatch countdown on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate eagle cam website by clicking here. There you will also see updates on who is on the nest and what they have been doing.

These eagles are little celebrities with followers all around the world and many people came out on Christmas Eve to watch these incredible birds from afar. Photographers from near and far come to get photos of the bald eagles, first checking the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam to make sure they are there.

George Kein, a bird watcher and photographer, from Tampa said, “I wanted to make sure that she was at least there on the nest so that that have a possibility of seeing her.”

Others keep up with Harriet and M15 every day like Brenda Loyd who has been following along since eagle nine.

“Were up to E19 and E20. Which is eagle 19 and eagle 20. We don’t name them anymore, because we might get too attached to them. But we’re attached. Whether they’re 19 or 20. It doesn’t matter. We just love them.”

She must love them a lot, coming all the way from Concord, North Carolina to watch in person as their eggs are expected to hatch.

“Every year that they have new babies, they’re new loves in our life,” said Loyd.

The parents are incubating the eggs and Loyd is waiting for the pip.

“The external pip is when they break through, they have what’s called the little egg tooth, and the little egg tooth chips around. And then they burst through and then they hatch and they should be hatching soon,” said Loyd.

After the eggs hatch, Harriet and M15 will teach them everything they need to know for four months, and then they are on their own.

Loyd is coming back in April so she can watch the babies before they leave the nest.

If you would like to keep up with these eagles, you can watch them on the Southwest Florida eagle cam below or by clicking here.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo

Writer: Matthew Seaver

