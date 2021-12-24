9-year-old girl gives up birthday presents to gather presents for kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital

A nine-year-old girl helped Santa this year by delivering a heap of Christmas gifts to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Reagan decided that instead of getting gifts for herself for her birthday this year, she would have people give her gifts that she could donate to kids with cancer.

She knows the struggles that come with childhood cancer. Her brother Payton died from brain cancer eight years ago, so she understands how helpful a toy can be for a kid dealing with something scary like cancer.

Reagan and her mom arrived at Golisano’s with an SUV filled to the brim with $1,000 worth of toys.

Her mom Brittany said, “The joy I saw in Raegan’s eyes after receiving each gift in the mail, picking up a gift from the shelf, and putting gifts in the bin is a feeling that shines brighter than any birthday gift she would have received. She couldn’t do it without the support of everyone that helped her achieve this!”

If you would like to be like Reagan and spread some holiday joy, you can click here for information about their contactless Christmas donation process and the kinds of gifts they are looking for.

Your donation questions and arrangements can be directed to the Child Life Department by contacting Stacie Kmetz at 239-343-6603 or [email protected]

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know